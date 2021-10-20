Wembley Stadium to offer British Sign Language at every concert

Wembley Stadium connected by EE has today announced that it will become the UK’s biggest venue to offer British Sign Language (BSL) as a guaranteed service at every live concert. The announcement commits that all future concerts at the stadium will offer guaranteed BSL interpretation with services provided by Performance Interpreting Ltd, ensuring the magic of live music can be enjoyed by more people than ever.

The news is a significant enhancement in the provision for Deaf consumers, as previously BSL interpretation was pre-booked or available only on select days.

Customers will be able to enjoy the BSL service from when Ed Sheeran brings his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ to London in June 2022, and beyond for all touring acts performing at the iconic stadium.

Performance Interpreting Ltd was created both by and for the Deaf community, with whom they work extensively. The company provides registered British Sign Language interpreters, translators and Deaf performers for the music, sport and entertainment industries across the UK. Their services help to deliver quality access for Deaf people, enabling the Deaf and Deafblind communities to share enriched experiences in wider society events.

Advertisement

Paul Smyth, Head of Event Operations at Wembley Stadium, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer British Sign Language for our customers at every concert moving forward. We pride ourselves not only on being an inclusive stadium to be enjoyed by all, but also for leading the way in terms of best practice within the industry. I’d particularly like to thank our Customer Engagement Manager and Disability Liaison Officer Matt Owen and our partners at Performance Interpreting for working together to bring this ground-breaking service to our venue. We look forward to hosting our Deaf customers at future gigs and hope that they feel the benefit of this vital service at Wembley Stadium.”

Marie Pascall, founder of Performance Interpreting Ltd, commented: “We are elated at Wembley Stadium’s decision to provide British Sign Language access for Deaf BSL customers for every show. This will enable thousands of Deaf customers to attend music events on any given date.”

“Wembley continues to be a beacon of best practice and this is a huge step in the right direction. We hope other venues will value their Deaf customers and appreciate access in the same way.”

To learn more about Wembley Stadium’s BSL offering, head to this link: https://www.wembleystadium.com/news/2021/Sep/16/Wembley-Stadium-commits-to-BSL-Interpretation-of-all-concerts