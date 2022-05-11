Wembley Stadium launches two new multi-purpose sensory rooms for neuro-divergent guests and families

Wembley Stadium connected by EE has today unveiled two multi-purpose sensory rooms within the stadium to better accommodate neuro-divergent guests and their families. The rooms will be used for the very first time at this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup finals.

The new technology used within the sensory rooms includes traditional sensory equipment, alongside a stadium-first immersive solution to enable the stadium to accommodate the widest range of access requirements and achieve the greatest level of inclusivity.

The sensory rooms, designed and installed in partnership with multisensory equipment specialists Experia and in consultation with the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, will provide guests who would ordinarily find the stadium experience challenging a safe and comfortable space to enjoy events and match-days.

Wembley Stadium’s title partner, EE, has further strengthened their partnership with the iconic venue through their support of the sensory rooms. As well as working on ways to maintain the rooms as best-in-class, EE will ensure the spaces have full fibre connectivity.

The launch of the rooms also aims to create a pathway to enable guests with disabilities to progress and go on to be able to enjoy an event in general admission.

The opening of the spaces makes Wembley Stadium the first venue in the country to offer two sensory rooms and the first music venue to launch this offering.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Sensory Rooms Photography at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Matthew Owen, Wembley Stadium’s Customer Engagement Manager & Lead on Disability Access planning and provision, said:

“To be able to open these spaces at the most iconic multi-purpose venue in the world is a moment of great excitement. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive stadium, and this further reinforces that commitment.

“On a personal level, having been involved in disability access throughout my career and as an adult with Asperger’s Syndrome, I have seen first-hand the benefit these spaces and programmes can bring. I would like to thank everyone who has helped bring these spaces to life – including Experia, Nordoff Robbins, EE and the wider team at Wembley Stadium. “I’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of The Shippey Campaign, who worked with Sunderland AFC to bring the first sensory rooms into a football environment.”

Phil Rogers, BT/EE Sports Sponsorship said:

“As Lead Partner of Wembley Stadium and all England teams, one of EE’s key ambitions is to support the growth of disability football on the pitch but also ensure the game is as inclusive as possible for all fans and spectators with disabilities.

“There should be no barriers to enjoy the game, especially at the home of English football. EE is proud to support the new sensory rooms at Wembley Stadium, which open this weekend providing a safe and comfortable environment for families to enjoy a day to savour.”

Gareth Jones, Founder of Experia, said:

“We’re delighted to have helped Wembley Stadium design and instal their sensory rooms. The use of new technology will ensure that everyone who would love to attend an event or match-day is empowered to enjoy their favourite teams and artists perform in a safe, comfortable space with their families.

“It’s been fantastic for us to see such an iconic venue leading the way and we hope it will act as an example to others and be a catalyst for change in other stadia in the UK and further afield.”

Sandy Trappitt, Head of Partnerships at Nordoff Robbins, commented:

“We are proud to be involved in this exciting launch of two multi-purpose rooms, which will give people who wish to attend events the opportunity to do so in a safe and enjoyable way. As an organisation it is our privilege to connect, collaborate and co-create music with our clients.

“We aim to advocate for their continued access to the therapeutic benefits of music. Wembley Stadium is host to some of the biggest sporting events and music performances, and all guests will now be able to enjoy everything the venue has to offer.”

