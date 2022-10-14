Wembley Stadium joins the AEV

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced that Wembley Stadium, the home of English football, has joined the association. Wembley Stadium has an extensive venue offering – in addition to its 90,000-seater international sports and music stadium – with eight distinct, multifunctional, spaces ranging in size from 300sqm to 2000sqm.

Stuart Gavin, meeting and events director, Delaware North @ Wembley Stadium, said, “To us, the AEV represents core principles that align to our proposition, from developing talent, promoting best practice, and a willingness to collaborate on a national and international scale. Coming out of Covid-19 we have spent time reflecting, reviewing and renewing our objectives and goals, and the association pathway is a good fit for the path we have chosen for ourselves.”

Great Hall, Theatre Style Bobby Moore Room, dining Conference Bobby Moore Room

Gavin concluded, “In joining a community of leading venues, we have the opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with unique venues, both locally, nationally and internationally. Not everybody realises the opportunities within Wembley Stadium, nor how much the environment surrounding the stadium has changed, as well as its accessibility from central London and further afield.”

Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed the venue to the association, saying, “We’re delighted to welcome Wembley Stadium to our diverse AEV family. This iconic venue mirrors the flexibility and multi-purpose nature of many of our members and we look forward to working with the team to share our common goals.”