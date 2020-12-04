WeMakeEvents joins with #ExcludedUK and Crisis for ‘Silent Nights, left out, in the cold’

#WeMakeEvents announces an important collaboration with #ExcludedUK for an urgent action to raise awareness, and much needed funds, for the 3 million people who remain excluded from meaningful government support.

‘Silent Nights’ will start at 7pm on Friday 18th December and end at 7am on Saturday 19th December. Organisers are inviting those whose livelihoods have been affected to participate by sleeping out at their place of work that has been affected by Covid-19. This could include venues (if permitted), homes, shops, offices or salons.

Organiser Tom Branston said, “This is even more urgent following the Prime Minister’s refusal yesterday to meet with ExcludedUK following a plea from Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, Rt. Hon Ian Blackford MP. He laid bare the fact that so many have still not received a penny from the Government and advised the Prime Minister that many were in such a desperate situation they are losing their homes, and very sadly eight people have already taken their own lives.”

The action is free for participants, although they are required to register and are asked to commit to raising at least £50. Funds will be distributed between the three organisations, #WeMakeEvents #ExcludedUK and Crisis, who continue to provide support to those facing emotional and financial hardship.

The event is not a mass gathering and 100% Covid secure, with the activity devised to fit within current guidelines. Participants are encouraged to grab their Christmas jumper and dress up warm at permissible outdoor spaces with their families or support bubble. The #ExcludedUK Children’s Choir will premiere a lullaby of the song Silent Night.

Branston concluded, “Our goal is to raise as much as possible to help those who really need it. We need to pull together more than ever and support each other at this time of year.”

Participants can register to take part by going to: www.silentnights.org.uk

If people are unable to take part they can show support by donating to the cause here: https://silentnights.raisely.com/donate