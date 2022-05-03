Welcome to the future of Intelligent Trade Shows

Konduko is intelligently transforming the trade show industry, by creating a better environment for attendees and exhibitors to engage.

We do this by enabling the digital exchange of information at large-scale trade shows and events, entirely without contact.

With Konduko it’s incredibly easy for all attendees to get the right information they want from the exhibitors they are interested in simply by using their show badge. At the same time exhibitors get access to more and better-quality leads.

Beautifully curated digital marketing content, alongside Konduko’s intuitive, simple to use technology creates a significantly better trade show experience for exhibitors, attendees and organisers alike.

The benefits of using Konduko’s contactless trade show technology are clear.

Organisers are able to deliver:

More and better qualified leads for their exhibitors

Increased show attendee engagement and satisfaction

Realtime show data to understand individual exhibitor success and immediate show insights

A more environmentally respectful show, through a reduction in printed marketing materials

More and new revenue streams

Exhibitors achieve:

On and off-booth collection of leads, which are of a better quality

Realtime data allows exhibitors to understand their leads better and quicker

The ability to start the sales and marketing process immediately

A reduction in costs and environmental impact through delivery of digital marketing materials

Attendees get:

The show information they want, quicker and without contact

Greater control of their personal data

Realtime journey information – they can design a visitor experience unique to them

Introducing the Konduko Generation 4 Intelligent Reader

Designed to look beautiful, made to deliver results:

There is nothing on the market like the Konduko Generation 4 Reader that provides the level of flexibility in supporting all badge types or the ability to simplify the engagement between attendees and exhibitors. This is the first time the trade show industry has had access to realtime data, which supports show success and drives better signup rates for organisers and instant visitor insight for exhibitors.

Robust construction, the Konduko Generation 4 Reader uses recyclable materials, and as it eliminates the need for almost all printed marketing materials, it reduces the carbon footprint of the show and of individual exhibitors. Perfect for trade shows that are prioritising sustainability.

The Konduko Generation 4 Reader is a game-changer for trade shows. No matter what type of badge you use for your shows – QR code, barcode or NFC chip – this intelligent little box will be able to read all of them and will deliver consistent results in and show environment.

