Welcome aboard Oceandiva London – the UK’s first CO2-neutral venue on water

Launching Autumn 2022, Smart Group in collaboration with Oceandiva, will launch the UK’s first CO2-neutral venue on the Thames which will revolutionise the events and hospitality sector. Currently event guests may embark and disembark Oceandiva London from London Bridge, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, Greenwich and ExCel. The vessel will boast state of the art architectural design with the latest marine technology featuring noise-reducing electric engines, and superior soundproofing.

With a joint investment of over £25 million, Oceandiva London will be the largest floating events space on the Thames measuring 86m in length and 17m in breadth, spanning three decks capable of hosting large-scale events on water that have never been seen before. Attracting UK and international clients, the ship will be over 2625m2 with space to host glamourous receptions, gala dinners, cutting edge product launches and brand activations inside and ‘al fresco’ for up to 1,500 guests standing and 600 seated.

With sustainability at its core, Oceandiva London is committed to leading the industry in minimising the impact its activities have by utilising advanced technology and environmental practices.

The architecture and design of the vessel allows guests on board to experience the City, connecting guests to London’s world-renowned landmarks. Whether moored or sailing, the internal height of the vessel allows for huge production values and the exterior space gives guests a unique opportunity to view London through its main artery… The River Thames.

Designed, built and owned by Oceandiva, founded by Edwin Petersen in 2003 in the Netherlands, the ship will be the first London venture outside of mainland Europe from the group who are well established in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium with clients including Porsche, L’Oréal, Microsoft, Dior and Jaguar.

The trading company of Oceandiva London will be owned, managed and operated by the UK’s leading events and hospitality supplier, Smart Group, who deliver over 600 events each year from international sporting and cultural events, including Royal Ascot Village and Lord’s to corporate and charitable functions for the NSPCC, Google and Adobe. Oceandiva London will follow the Groups trading pattern, specialising in business events, weddings and private events.

The ship will be catered by London’s leading caterer, Moving Venue, Smart Group’s own catering brand, which has a 38-year history and counting, who are longstanding catering partners at over 50 unique venues including Historic Royal Palaces and the Natural History Museum.

Moving Venue will work in partnership with luxury catering company Last Supper, who were recently acquired by Smart Group, who boast an enviable portfolio of clients such as Gucci, Breitling, Sotheby’s and Mont Blanc, alongside a variety of private clientele.

Edwin Petersen, CEO, Oceandiva commented: ‘We have had great success in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany so we are incredibly excited to launch our first concept in London which we believe will be the hottest venue in the capital. London is undeniably one of the most attractive cities for overseas visitors and we are looking forward to hosting extraordinary celebrations on board.’

Greg Lawson, CEO, Smart Group commented: ‘We are excited to bring a spectacular and stylish new events venue to London, one that raises the bar for luxury venues on the Thames in terms of its quality and sustainability credentials. Oceandiva London will provide an entirely unique alternative for discerning delegates and private party organisers. Our unique position as leaders in venue ownership, event management and catering services make Smart Group the ideal operators of Oceandiva London.’