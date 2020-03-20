webMOBI a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software

webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software and provides a suite of engagement tools for enterprises. webMOBI delivers a suite of event management software tools that includes event apps, registration, live polls, lead generation services, & employee engagement for enterprises. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings, & more.

1. Mobile event apps with a private social network and invite-only communities facilitating conversations



2. Create meaningful connections with attendee networking features including contact exchange, meeting scheduler and instant messaging.



3. Lead generation features including business card scanning & syncing with CRM creates more business opportunities



4. Display event schedule in an intuitive interface including ask-a-question, session surveys, private agendas and live map for precise location



5. Share information and updates with secure notifications. Post announcements in communities or campaigns to reach every attendee



6. With beacons technology & easy check in feature, the onsite registration can go from long lines and waiting periods to secure in-and-out experiences.

The market is going through significant changes with corporates, and event organizers are looking for new generation innovations in AI (ChatBots), Augmented Reality (Face recognition), and IOT (Wearables and Beacon technology). These innovations and new technology adoption cycle will open up opportunities for vendors with innovative technologies. webMOBI offers all-in-one event management with an innovative business model and significant innovation. This model provides a significant value proposition for events, enterprises, and universities.



For more queries contact us at support@webmobi.com.

Don’t miss out on the free trial.

Advertisement