Web3 Job Fair brings 2,000 of Web3’s brightest minds for two days of networking in the metaverse

Hype, the Web3 super agency, announces today the launch of the first annual Web3 Job Fair — a digital rendezvous connecting the leading brands and brightest minds in Web3.

The fair, which is set to take place in the virtual playground of Gather on February 16 and 17, 2023, will bring together 2,000 of the hottest prospects in Web3 for two days of networking in the metaverse.

“With the sharp slump in the crypto market, it’s easy to forget about all of the amazing talent in Web3 and the incredible work they’re doing. That’s why we’re putting together Web3 Job Fair,” says James Ross, Managing Director at Hype. “As part of our mission to supercharge the Web3 ecosystem, the job fair aims to match Web3’s brightest minds with leading organizations, so we can build the future of the internet together.”

In addition to an exciting program packed with thought-provoking keynotes, panels and workshops, Web3 Job Fair will also feature immersive gaming experiences, an interactive expo area, and a curated NFT gallery.

“Web3 needs a place where builders and organizations can come together to exchange ideas, create new opportunities and have fun,” adds Robert Parry, Recruitment Director at Hype. “The metaverse is the perfect playground for innovation and we’re stoked to be hosting the inaugural Web3 Job Fair in Gather.”

Registrations for Web3 Job Fair open on November 17, 2022. All candidates and Web3 enthusiasts are eligible to sign up for a free ticket. For more details, head to Web3 Job Fair’s official website https://web3jobfair.hy.pe/.