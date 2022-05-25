We are Tecna UK: Superhero Suppliers

Event professionals invest time and money into designing great exhibition stands, conference sets and experiential features that will promote their brand positively whilst delivering on impact and leads whilst being cost efficient.

Previously, those on the search for such a solution, were quick to reach for the high-end, design led, bespoke nature of a custom-built exhibition stand or conference feature to fulfil these requirements unless budget constraints meant having to “jazz” up shell scheme with interesting graphics or use roller banners.

Modular was discounted with the belief that it couldn’t match the design possibilities of a custom exhibition stand however modern, modular exhibition stands are now able to compete, combining the style options of custom with the versatility of modular.

A whole host of elements and technological features can be incorporated into a display to give it a custom-build look and feel. For example, curves, shapes, and angles can be created and variable heights can be incorporated along with edge-to-edge graphics and clever lighting.

You can even incorporate custom elements such as woodworking, AV, LED screens and custom shelving into a modular display. Together, these elements form unique visuals and an exhibition stand that really packs a punch!

At Tecna UK, our goal is to transform your ideas into unforgettable live display experiences. Since starting in 2007, we have become leaders in modular event, exhibition, conference, experiential and retail displays.

REIMAGINE – RECONFIGURE – REUSE

T3 is the world’s most versatile modular display system. It is the most unique, compact, reusable, and reconfigurable modular exhibition stand. With components that twist and lock together, T3 is also brilliantly simple to construct and requires no tools to build.

Nothing competes with T3 for speed and ease of build.

And you can use T3 for anything – event displays, conference sets, portable kitchens, bars and counters, modular exhibition stands, pop-up shops, photobooths and light boxes. Whatever the display, with T3 the possibilities are endless.

Best of all, T3 modular system is adaptable to a wide range of display environments and is designed to be multi-use. With just one set of components, you can reconfigure to create many different display designs. This allows for better economies of scale on your budgets & reduced waste.

From supply of components to the trade to a full turnkey solution for our event planner customers, we can do as little or as much is needed

We are the sole UK supplier of T3, which can be used for:

Exhibition stands

Conference sets

Retail pop up displays

Experiential features

Film sets

Lightboxes

SHORT LEAD TIME?

We are the masters in fast turnaround. Because our T3 system is modular and stored in our Farnborough HQ we can design and deliver a stand or feature for you in as little as 2 weeks. And we don’t need complicated briefs (although we’re happy if you want to send one). Simply send us a scribble of your ideas and we’ll turn it into a 3d visual and quote within 24 hours.

SUSTAINABILITY

T3 offers a greener and more sustainable way to create standout displays time and time again. With the components of modular being able to be used repeatedly in multiple reconfigurations, it is much more sustainable than custom build where much of the waste goes straight to landfill or there are high transport costs to recycle. For a brand refresh, simply add new graphics to completely update your exhibition stand design.

Plus, modular systems can be packed away into smaller flightcases, reducing transport and storage costs. The result of this: lower costs, reduced waste and higher return on investment. You can even hire rather than buy to be even more sustainable.

DESIGN – BUILD – DELIVER

We create unique solutions for our clients, bringing together design, project management, production, and installation and can do as little or as much as needed to create you a bespoke creation. We collaborate to transform your ideas into an unforgettable display experience. Quite simply, we make it happen.

Design options of custom with the versatility of modular

Reconfigurable

Sustainable

Fast turnaround

Supply of components or full end to end, design to installation service

Hire options available

For more information, email sales@tecnauk.com or go to www.tecnauk.com

feature