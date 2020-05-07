Water and Waste Management with D-tox

For 25 years, D-Tox have been helping festivals large and small with water and waste management, ensuring your guests have the right sanitation solutions.

Here at D-Tox we have all the sanitation options you’ll need to keep your events running smoothly. From standard portable toilets to wheelchair access and portable urinals. We also provide water bowsers and plastic effluent (tuff) tanks to ensure you have the complete portable sanitation solution.

Our team can set up portable toilets wherever you need them, making sure we have suitable access to service the toilets. Our service and driving staff are PSE/NSQ trained and CPC compliant.

Weekend/event servicing is also available, so you can be confident your toilets will be emptied and serviced during your festival or event. We hold a Waste Transfer Licence/Licence to Discharge and are Environment Agency Approved Registered Waste Carriers.

All our drivers carry tablets to capture signatures and we trace each driver’s daily progress through routing software to provide the most efficient and accurate service we can to our customers. We keep customers up to date on where our drivers are and what time they can expect them.

At D-Tox we pride ourselves on customer service. We work hard to deliver the service you need so when you choose us, you can be sure we’ll do all we can to satisfy your requirements.

We regularly support charity events in and around Birmingham so get in touch to find out how we can support you.

