Wait less, enjoy more – SEC introduces new self-ordering technology at OVO Hydro

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has today announced the introduction of a new self- ordering solution at the OVO Hydro. Launched in collaboration with catering partners Levy UK + Ireland, the fleet of 18 kiosks are one of the first of its kind to launch in a UK live entertainment venue, with a focus on enhancing guest experience and speed of service for every visitor.

Initially launching on level 2 of Scotland’s home of live entertainment, the kiosks will replace the traditional bar service, with guests able to order drinks from the terminals and simply collect their drinks from the six collection points. Guests will also be able to reorder a second round of drinks to collect later in the evening.

This new technology is the latest in a number of innovative partnerships with the SEC and Levy UK+I. Earlier this year, they joined together with other venue partner OVO Energy to launch a reusable cup scheme which has eliminated single use plastic from the venue, saving around 2m single use plastic cups per year and helping reduce the venue’s carbon footprint significantly over the next 10 years. They’ve also joined forces to work on a sustainable food strategy to reduce food waste and serve lower carbon food across the Campus.

Debbie McWilliams SEC’s Director of Live Entertainment said “As one of the busiest entertainment venues in the world, we are always looking for innovative solutions to support us in delivering the best guest experience. The introduction of the self- ordering kiosks means audiences will experience quicker service allowing more time to enjoy the shows. We are delighted to be working with Levy UK+I to create a more efficient and streamlined service, making sure every visitor to the venue has the best night out possible!”

Levy UK, Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Lewis, said: “As a business Levy UK+I is all about improving the guest experience and we pride ourselves in utilising technology to help achieve this. We have seen the success of self-order units in the stadia world and believe that OVO Hydro customers deserve to enjoy the same innovations. Technological enhancements continue to drive and improve the customer journey across our venues and we’re really excited with the continued transformations across SEC venues”

The OVO Hydro has a busy schedule over the next few months, with fans of Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo being the first to experience the kiosks, followed by the likes of Billy Idol, Robbie Williams, and Biffy Clyro before the end of the year.