VUE Conferences & Events UKI invests in new hires and promotion

The conference and events arm of the cinema chain has recently made a series of hires and promotion ahead of a promising start to 2023.

Rachel Macaulay has been promoted to head of corporate sales and new hire Simona Negretto takes on the position of national conference and events manager.

Simona brings her wealth of experience in event management and was previously at Centrepoint and the ICMA – International Capital Market Association. She has a deep love of the arts and is on the board of the ‘Off West End Awards’ having been one of their assessors for seven years. Simona heads up a team of six who oversee the sales and running of all events across Vue’s 91 sites in Britain.

Simona said of her new role “I’m very excited about joining such an amazing company. My strategy is to build on the foundation that has been so well created, not only to cultivate good relationships with existing clients but proactively develop opportunities for new business in a wide range of sectors. I want to ensure each client gets the absolute best event experience from their Vue event and I see a lot of scope for variety.”

Simona will also oversee the newly appointed Ash Richardson and Laura Bertrand. Richardson, who moves across to becoming a conference and events manager, has been with Vue for 12 years working on site at various cinemas across the country. His latest role was at flagship site Vue West End, home to many premieres.

Simona Negretto Laura Bertrand Ash Richardson

Laura Bertrand also joins Simona’s team as a conference and events manager, and has wide experience in conferencing, events and hotels.

Both will manage the running of events across Vue’s 91 sites in and work with European sites for hybrid and multi-site events.