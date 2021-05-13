Vote for your favourite #eventtech start-up

Event Tech Live’s competition for start-ups is now open to the public.

Part of the show’s acclaimed focus on ‘new technologists’, the start-up competition is an opportunity for these fledgling businesses to get ideas in front of international buyers and investors.

The three with the most votes will present their tech via livestream, on Thursday 10th June, day three of ETL USA & Canada.

Each start-up has submitted a one-minute explainer video, VOTE NOW and help shape the next generation of event tech. Register here to see the winners announced.

Event Tech Live USA & Canada, a three-day virtual event, runs from June 8 to 10 with over 100 sessions, workshops, speed networking and roundtables. Visit https://eventtechlive.com for more information.