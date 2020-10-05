The vote is open for event professionals to choose their favourite event technology supplier to win the People’s Choice at the Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2020.

The accolade is awarded to the three top-most popular event tech providers – as decided completely by the industry – in the form of gold, silver and bronze.

Making the shortlist this year are ASP, Bizzabo, Brella, Shocklogic, Tag Digital, The Tekk Group and Whova.

Last year’s Gold prize winner was The Tekk Group, San Malik, Sales Director commented ‘Winning Gold in the People’s Choice Award category at the Event Technology Awards is extra special to us because the votes are made by event professionals who have used our services and believe that what we do deserved a vote”.

Advertisement

Winners will be revealed in November as part of Event Tech Live’s virtual event week. You can register now to receive all the latest show news.

Vote for your favourite Event Technology supplier NOW!