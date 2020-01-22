Vote for Event Tech Live in the Eventex Awards!

Event Tech Live is up for Best B2B Event in the Eventex Awards’ People’s Choice category and needs your vote!

VOTE FOR EVENT TECH LIVE HERE

Voting is quick and easy: simply select the group under which you wish to cast your vote – you will find Event Tech Live under ‘Vote Best Event’ – scroll to the event you wish to support and give it the ‘thumbs up’!

Hurry, voting ends at 22:59 GMT on 23rd January.

Advertisement

Why vote for ETL?

Event Tech Live is the go-to show for finding and experiencing the very latest event technology from around the world.

Taking place over two days in the first week of November, the London show attracts over 2,500 attendees and more than 110 exhibitors, with these numbers rising every year.

It boasts five seminar stages, multiple round table sessions, various networking opportunities and, of course, the very latest technology!

Its vast audience comprises organisers, marketers, suppliers, agencies and investors.

Here’s what previous visitors have said:

“Very busy show with lots of networking opportunities.”

“A really interesting programme of talks and lots of exhibitors.”

“Content was great, I’ve been attending the past few years – would recommend to any events professional.”

“Good mix of suppliers, organisers and other events people. Very impressed by the quality of the content.”

It is returning to The Old Truman Brewery on 4th-5th November 2020.