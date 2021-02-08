VOK DAMS publishes new whitepaper – The learnings from 439+ digital and hybrid events

Digital or hybrid events are currently the way to go. But how do these event formats actually become successful? The experts for events and live-marketing at VOK DAMS address this question in their whitepaper “Success factors of hybrid and digital events”.

The study discusses and evaluates experiences gained from a total of 439+ hybrid and digital events, which differ in target group size, objectives and format. The study is conducted in four focus groups.

A successful concept is always based on a clear definition of goals and places the target groups at the center. With this – and a total of six success factors – an unforgettable, emotional event is created in the hybrid and digital space. This is the conclusion of the study conducted by VOK DAMS.

The six success factors of digital and hybrid events at a glance:

#1 PARTICIPATION, INTERACTION & CO-CREATION

#2 AUTONOMY & CHOICE

#3 TIMING & PACE

#4 CONTENT – BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE EVENT

#5 MULTI-SENSORY & HAPTIC MOMENTS

#6 NETWORKING & PERSONAL DIALOGUE

The whitepaper is available for download free of charge in German and English on the company website (www.vokdams.de/news) and under the following links:

English version: https://study.vokdams.de/en/success-factors-of-hybrid-digital-events

German version: https://study.vokdams.de/de/erfolgsfaktoren-digitaler-und-hybrider-events