VOK DAMS creates new position Global Head of Sales & Consulting

Global Leader brings 360-degree marketing expert Sebastian Adam on board and enhances agency profile

The internationally operating agency VOK DAMS, one of the leaders in events and live marketing, has hired Sebastian Adam, who will strengthen the team with immediate effect in the newly created position of Global Head of Sales & Consulting. Adam, who was previously associated with companies such as Volkswagen Latin America and Springer & Jacoby International, will support VOK DAMS globally in the area of sales and consulting.

Adam combines his many years of experience in 360-degree marketing and in the field of digital customer experience with his passion for people. With over 20 years of know-how gained mainly abroad in Asia, North and South America and Europe, among others, the Hamburg-born will be responsible for expanding new business, especially in international markets. In addition, together with the global and national teams, he will advise existing clients and bring them into the new age of digitization and hybrid events.

“With the digital transformation of the agency in recent years, we have already set the right course. We are therefore pleased to be able to expand and strengthen this positive development globally with Sebastian”, explains Colja Dams, CEO VOK DAMS worldwide. “We met in China in 2006. To have him with us as an international expert in the field of live marketing and his doer mentality is a great asset for the agency.”

Adam began his career at the advertising agency Springer & Jacoby International, where he looked after clients such as BenQ, which sparked his interest in the Asian market. In 2006, he then had the opportunity to go to Beijing, where he worked for more than four years at DMG, an agency for entertainment, advertising, and communications. His curiosity grabbed him again in 2011, and he was drawn to Sugarloaf Mountain, where he spent more than ten years at Volkswagen Latin America, first in sports sponsorship and later as Head of Marketing, Communications, PR and Events for Volkswagen Brazil, responsible for the Latin and Central American and Caribbean markets. In addition to innovative event concepts, he was mainly responsible for the implementation of 360-degree marketing campaigns, the e-commerce sector, and the creation of new digital concepts for the South American markets. A year and a half ago, he returned to Europe, where, after a sabbatical, he has now taken up the position as Global Head of Sales and Consulting at VOK DAMS to break new ground together with the innovator in the field of hybrid events.

“Virtual and hybrid events, but also the topic of metaverse as customer platforms of the future, open up completely new possibilities for brands in terms of positioning. I am therefore happy to use my international experience to further advance these areas at VOK DAMS and to be one of the first to pick up on new trends together with Colja and his team, as well as to develop innovative and creative strategies for our clients,” says Sebastian Adam.