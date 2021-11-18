VOK DAMS China launches consumer experience for Polestar

For the launch of the new Polestar 2, VOK DAMS produced an attention-grabbing pop-up experience in four key cities: Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen. VIPs, press and the general-public were invited to learn more about the Polestar 2 and the brand behind it. The roadshow became an emotional brand experience, complementing Polestar’s digital sales model and sharpens the brand’s public profile.

Following the minimalist design of the performance electric vehicle, the “Polestar Cube” was a modular, state-of-the-art structure, combining aesthetics, sustainability and connectivity. The cube reflected the full range of innovative thinking, which is central to the Polestar brand.

The overall objective of the brand experience was to reach maximum awareness. The “Polestar Cube” was placed in true hotspots of the cities. Its impressive design made it a real eye-catcher for all guests and passers-by. Stunning anamorphic 3D projections created a real sense of depth, and communicated the key brand and product messages: sustainability, safety, connectivity and design. An immersive and powerful brand experience that fascinated thousands both onsite and online.

About Polestar

Since 2017, Polestar has positioned itself as an independent brand for performance electric vehicles. Polestar stands for innovation and sustainability. The Volvo subsidiary has a vision: that sustainable materials will open new design horizons while redefining the term premium. This year, the performance electric car manufacturer is launching its second model in China, the Polestar 2 – together with VOK DAMS.

