VOK DAMS and IBM Collaborate to Help Companies Virtually Engage with Customers via Event and Experience Platform

VOK DAMS, one of the world’s leading event and live marketing agencies, and IBM announced they are collaborating to facilitate virtual events and digital customer and brand experiences. By creating the platform “Marketing Experience Hub” which runs on IBM Cloud, VOK DAMS will enable companies to host events and fairs virtually during the pandemic and beyond and ensure seamless customer engagement.

Due to the pandemic, corporate conferences have shifted online. Companies and event organizers are forced to switch to digital and hybrid event formats and often time-consuming research, expensive trials and necessary compromises in the selection of the technical solution, are the consequence. To meet the increased volume of online events and the individual requirements of customers, VOK DAMS is working with IBM to expand its portfolio. The agency is working with IBM to develop an event platform that will enable enterprise clients to hold customized fairs and conferences virtually and innovative.

The marketing experts from VOK DAMS will design and implement new formats and event concepts that are developed individually for clients, based on the IT expertise, AI and cloud technologies from IBM that the platform is built on. Solutions such as IBM Watson Media Live Streaming or automated subtitling of digital event content are used according to the respective event concept. Customers can follow an event online, dial into parallel channels and interact with speakers via chat. AI solutions such as media libraries or newsrooms serve as a basis for addressing customers even before and after the event.