Vodafone and Glastonbury announce landmark new partnership

Vodafone announces a new multi-year festival partnership with Glastonbury as Official Connectivity Partner

From 2023 onwards, Vodafone will deliver more network capacity to Worthy Farm than ever before

Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network* will keep friends and family connected whether they are enjoying the festival on site or on their sofas

Throughout the partnership Vodafone will use cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative experiences

Vodafone customers will gain access to tickets to the sold-out Festival via its VeryMe Rewards programme, as well as exclusive promotions and experiences on-site

The partnership will see the launch of a brand-new Official Glastonbury Festival app, presented by Vodafone, with a host of new features. Vodafone will also offer free phone charging to everyone at Glastonbury 2023

Vodafone has today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Glastonbury, the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. The deal adds a legendary name to Vodafone’s growing partnership portfolio.

As Official Connectivity Partner, Vodafone has exclusive rights to the Festival and throughout the partnership will use its network to deliver innovative experiences using cutting-edge technology.

Vodafone’s award-winning network will be boosted to the highest capacity ever, making it super reliable to keep friends and families connected to each other, whether they’re on site in Somerset or watching from home. With data consumption nearly doubling at the Festival from 2019 to 2022, fast and reliable connectivity is more important than ever.

Vodafone customers will be able to gain access to tickets to a sold-out Festival via its VeryMe Rewards programme available on the MyVodafone app. VeryMe promotions and experiences will also be available to everyone who is at the Festival.

The partnership will also see the launch of a brand-new Official Glastonbury Festival app, presented by Vodafone, with a host of new features, as well as free phone charging for everyone at the festival.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our new partnership with Glastonbury adds another iconic British Brand to our partnership portfolio. Vodafone customers will gain access to the best events of the summer through VeryMe Rewards and keep them connected to their loved ones on Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network. We can’t wait to get started and deliver on our ambition of making Glastonbury the most connected festival in the world.”

Emily Eavis said “We are so pleased to have Vodafone on board as a new partner for the Festival. The commitment they have made to supporting our festival in its technical and network requirements as well as other projects throughout the year is great, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

The new partnership makes Vodafone the Official Connectivity Partner of both Wimbledon and Glastonbury – two of the most iconic events of the British Summer – alongside BST Hyde Park, Mighty Hoopla, and Kendal Calling.

The partnership builds on the brand’s long-term commitment to make sport and music more accessible, enabling the entire nation to feel the spirit of the UK’s most loved cultural moments through the power of Vodafone connectivity. This follows a highly successful 2022 campaign, which included – amongst others – developing 5G-powered haptic suits for deaf and hard-of-hearing music fans at Mighty Hoopla, and creating a show-stopping live AR concert for British icon Elton John at BST Hyde Park.