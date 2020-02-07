VMS Live expands London office with three appointments

Having moved into new London premises in January, VMS Live has appointed three staff to support its venue network, Feb 2020.

COO Bert Van Horck comments: “Establishing a central team in London is a key part for VMS Live in supporting our nationwide network of venues. These three people combine experience and youthful talent and I’m confident we are well positioned to provide our clients with enhanced promotional, operational and marketing support.”

James Gall

James Gall joins as Southern manager and acting head of venues. He has responsibility for all VMS Live venue operations and support the venue management teams.

James states: “My main aim is to improve efficiency of management systems, ensure health and safety compliance, while creating bespoke marketing to help drive shows.

James will draw on a production background spanning small venues to stadium shows and twelve years as general manager with Mean Fiddler. He brings IOSH and NEBOSH certification as well as great experience to take an overview of what is happening across the UK.

Filippos Saltsidis

Filippos Saltsidis joins VMS Live as the main graphic designer within the marketing department. His background focuses on editorial, digital and printing design, with wide experience working for agencies, media companies (in house) and as a freelance designer, including working in Greece and Germany.

Filippos says: “I am passionate about music and design and relish the challenge of creating fresh, dynamic digital artwork and digital tiles along with printed, web and video assets for all promotions.”

Yara Magarino

Yara Magarino joins VMS Live as marketing executive to further shape the marketing content, across print and digital platforms, consolidating comms and strategies to drive sales.

She studied for a Master’s in Marketing and Business Management in Spain and worked as an assistant brand and product manager for companies like PlayStation, Pernod Ricard and Grupo Planeta. She previously worked with festivals all over the world at Festicket, creating deals with promoters for ticketing, accommodation and experiences.

Yara comments: “The decision of moving to the UK was driven by being able to work within the British live music industry. I’m looking forward to optimising existing channels across all 11 venues and setting up new ones when required.”