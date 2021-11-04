Viva ETL Las Vegas…

Event Tech Live (ETL) is to follow its phenomenal virtual success on the other side of the Atlantic last summer with an in-person show at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on 8-9 June 2022.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is an opportunity for UK expertise to hear from, to meet and to match like minds Stateside. It promises an invaluable look at the American tech way a ‘stone’s throw’ from Silicon Valley.

From Elvis Presley’s 1970s residency at the International Hotel to Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder at the T Mobile Arena to the West Coast Pipe Show to IMEX America and XLive, Vegas is a Mecca for events and a perfect fit for ETL.

Adam Parry, co-founder of all things Event Tech Live, comments: “So many exhibitors and visitors who joined us online for ETL US & Canada in June wanted to see a live show across the pond and with eight London editions, in-person, virtual and hybrid behind us, Event Tech Live is ready for Vegas!

“We have attended a number of events there, we have a number of great partners in the United States and there are wins for all elements of the ETL model if we can reflect, and develop, the show’s strengths for the American market.”

More detail to follow…