Visual Architects Recommissioned for Kendal Calling 2023

Event décor and installation specialists, Visual Architects has been recommissioned for services at Kendal Calling 2023 taking place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District from 27th – 30th July, following a successful, full transformation of the festival in 2022.

Last summer saw the Manchester-based company – which transforms events and venues through unique event décor, lighting, and immersive experiences – create original, signature looks and concepts for nine open air arenas and large-scale indoor tents across Kendal Calling’s 40,000-capacity site, including photo opportunity and signage landmarks, workshops and cinema entertainment.

Kendal Calling and From The Fields’ Creative Producer, Cathryn Peach-Barnes said,

“I’ve loved working with Visual Architects. It was a great team experience to work so collaboratively with people who have a brilliant vision for what they want to do, but who are happy to work with our own vision; we found this lovely meeting point in the middle. On top of this, they are super well organised and communicative people who were great at project management which made my life so much easier.”

The new commission will give Visual Architects plenty of time to create something spectacular for Kendal Calling 2023 having delivered on concept to completion in 2022 within five months of receiving the contract.

Standout transformations included the Kendal’s main stage with a Lost Temple theme where the boundaries between an authentic jungle and a fantasy location were blurred. Large faux stone relics framed the stage, fabricated by Visual Architects on a 7-axis robot, and when they were finished, the complete interior was overgrown with vines, giant flowers, tropical foliage and carved relic light boxes.

One of the festival’s core stages was transformed with a new interpretation of the Alice In Wonderland story, and became one of the most immersive themes of the festival. In addition to a canopy of patterned Lycra hexagons, giant inflatable flowers, dice, clocks, spirals and mushrooms, a bespoke ‘looking glass’ installation made its debut on the stage with custom visual mapping, integrating movie animation with creative visuals.

On the recommission for 2023, Visual Architects CEO and Creative Director, Lefteris Angelidis said,

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working alongside Kendal Calling again next year. Partnering with the festival on its 2022 creative journey was an incredible experience for both parties. Kendal showed complete trust in our creative abilities, allowing us creative freedom to produce something truly magical. Having worked so closely together last year and learning the festival’s ins and outs, we feel we have a better understanding of the company’s artistic visions, and we can’t wait to represent this in our décor next year.”

The new themes and concepts generated by Visual Architects for Kendal Calling 2023 will be announced in the New Year.