Visit YSLV at The Showman’s Show

YSLV are an LED screen, videowall and AV technology hire specialist for indoor and outdoor events, exhibitions & projects worldwide. Founded in the 1980’s and incorporated under our current name in 1997, we are one of the UK’s longest established big screen rental providers. We also provide installation and production services for all our equipment with our team of LED and AV specialists on hand to setup and operate.

This year at The Showman’s Show we will be showcasing our ever-popular IMPACT 15 demountable 15sqm mobile LED screen and our brand-new IMPACT 8 Trailer 8sqm mobile LED screen. Both screen vehicles feature high resolution, high brightness 3.9mm pixel pitch LED displays, with the ability to raise the screen up from the ground for maximum viewing opportunity. Both units also feature built in generators and onboard control and production units. The IMPACT 8 Trailer screen is ideal for wet or dry hires and can be towed by most vehicles.

We will also be launching the latest addition to our growing modular rental LED screen line up – our UltraFine 1.9mm pixel pitch outdoor LED screen. This unique product is especially suited to high profile outdoor projects where true HD and 4K picture quality is paramount in a large display. Being fully outdoor rated these panels are the highest resolution LED panels available for outdoor use!

Our team are looking forward to seeing you at the show to discuss your event requirements and our screen solutions and services. Find us on Stand 112, Avenue G inside the CoverMarque Temporary Structure Suppliers Pavilion.

SPONSORED CONTENT