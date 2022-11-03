Visit 6Connex at Event Tech Live: Stand B4

6Connex is transforming the events industry with a sophisticated event technology platform that makes it easy to host successful events at scale and in any format. From pre-event registration and promotion to post-event reporting and analytics, our technology enables event planners to easily create a custom blend of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events and webinars that deliver a unique experience to event attendees worldwide.

From day-to-day meetings to 40,000-person trade shows, the 6Connex all-in-one event management ecosystem is a powerful engine, giving teams a SINGLE place to design event venues and touchpoints, align all event stakeholders and participants, centralize event communications, and synchronize event data and reporting. And because 6Connex technology streamlines end-to-end event planning workflows and organizes event data, event planners have time to focus on what matters most: creating unique events that drive engagement and effectiveness to meet business goals.

With a powerful menu of fully integrated in-person event apps, a promotional portal, registration and ticketing features, management tools, reporting, and a live event environment, 6Connex technology ensures each event provides an impactful experience at every attendee touchpoint.

The 6Connex team is excited to join Event Tech Live in London to meet with attendees and deliver two presentations.

First, join Andrzej Targosz, Managing Director of Eventory by 6Connex, for his presentation, “Uneventful – Confessions of a serial event marketer” on Wednesday, November 16th at 10:40 in the Engagement Theatre. Andrzej will discuss his experience in the events industry and share exclusive tips and best practices gathered from years of organizing events.

Then, join Joakim Jonsson, Chief Solutions Officer at 6Connex, for his Tech Demo on Wednesday, November 16th at 12:30 in the Innovation Theatre. Joakim will showcase our comprehensive event technology and demonstrate how it supports events of all types and sizes.

We are also looking forward to the Event Technology Awards gala to celebrate 6Connex’s nomination in four categories!

Come visit 6Connex at stand B4!

