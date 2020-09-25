Virtual Event Tech Live for 2020

New restrictions on gatherings in light of rising Covid-19 infections across the UK, coupled with the show and its international exhibitors’ capacity to deliver content ‘from home’, means Event Tech Live 2020 will be a virtual five days, organisers have confirmed.

“The hybrid show will be back next year and having designed ETL across the dimensions since January we’re in a great position to make it fully virtual meantime,” co-founder Adam Parry said in a statement.

“Technology has helped to push businesses of all sectors, sizes and kinds around the corner in terms of their communication/interaction strategy during the pandemic so it’s an ideal time to demonstrate tech’s next steps at ETL; how it’s colouring in the virtual floor plan.

“Crucially, with even more content available to us from corners of the world typically out of reach of the Old Truman Brewery, we’re confident Event Tech Live 20 will be able to deliver its traditional mix of ingenuity, novelty, problem solving and interaction.”

“We have worked, and continue to work, with our sponsors, suppliers and exhibitors in making these decisions.”

Alongside the companies already booked into ETL, confirmed participants include event platform Hubilo – live and direct from Ahmedabad, India – Socio, Swoogo, InEvent and EventCore, all of which are based in the United States, together with a new weight of top tech businesses across the UK and Europe.

Virtual ETL will maintain the show’s commitment to independent content too. Using matchmaking software visitors can specify which of the 100+ educational sessions and event tech demonstrations they want to watch as well as arranging meetings with exhibitors and industry peers.

Event Tech Live 2020 starts on Monday 2nd November and registration is open now Register Here