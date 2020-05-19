Virtual Event Platform by All In The Loop

All In The Loop’s Virtual Event Platform provides participants with a fully interactive, branded and secure networking environment, which is accessed via a branded iOS App, Android App & a secure link for Desktops/Laptops.
Key features include participant networking and matches based on custom criteria, meeting booking with video chat for virtual attendees and multi-track agendas with interactive live speaker video stream session management.
Live Session Streaming
- Assigned Speakers broadcast themselves through the platform
- Ability to have multiple speakers broadcasting as once
- Screensharing presentations, videos and other assets
- Abstract management and CME’s
Live Session Interaction
- Live Questions and Answers which can be moderated
- Open live discussion for general comments
- Live Polling and viewable results to discuss on the live sessions
Virtual Networking
- Face to Face virtual meetings direct through the platform
- Smart matchmaking and filtering to help sponsors and attendees find the right people to connect with
- Instant Messaging
- Partnered Alerts
Sponsorship Opportunities/Virtual Exhibition
- Virtual Exhibition space with Virtual “Booths” for each sponsor/exhibitor
- Each Virtual Booth contains product videos, demos, PDFs and external links
- Attendees can connect with Booth staff on the fly and instantly Video Call them on the platform for any questions
- All booth visits are recorded in Analytics for follow up
All In The Loop offers a fully managed service creating a single branded digital touch point for your event facilitating networking and communications for all participants either onsite and or virtually. No extra software or plugins to download, simply allow your camera/microphone and start broadcasting.
Learn more about All In The Loop for your next event –www.allintheloop.com/product-tour-event-apps