Virtual Event Platform by All In The Loop

All In The Loop’s Virtual Event Platform provides participants with a fully interactive, branded and secure networking environment, which is accessed via a branded iOS App, Android App & a secure link for Desktops/Laptops.

Key features include participant networking and matches based on custom criteria, meeting booking with video chat for virtual attendees and multi-track agendas with interactive live speaker video stream session management.

Live Session Streaming

Assigned Speakers broadcast themselves through the platform

Ability to have multiple speakers broadcasting as once

Screensharing presentations, videos and other assets

Abstract management and CME’s

Live Session Interaction

Advertisement

Live Questions and Answers which can be moderated

Open live discussion for general comments

Live Polling and viewable results to discuss on the live sessions

Virtual Networking

Face to Face virtual meetings direct through the platform

Smart matchmaking and filtering to help sponsors and attendees find the right people to connect with

Instant Messaging

Partnered Alerts

Sponsorship Opportunities/Virtual Exhibition

Virtual Exhibition space with Virtual “Booths” for each sponsor/exhibitor

Each Virtual Booth contains product videos, demos, PDFs and external links

Attendees can connect with Booth staff on the fly and instantly Video Call them on the platform for any questions

All booth visits are recorded in Analytics for follow up

All In The Loop offers a fully managed service creating a single branded digital touch point for your event facilitating networking and communications for all participants either onsite and or virtually. No extra software or plugins to download, simply allow your camera/microphone and start broadcasting.

Learn more about All In The Loop for your next event –www.allintheloop.com/product-tour-event-apps