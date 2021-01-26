Virtual and hybrid with live event atmosphere

Sounds impossible? Well it’s not, it seems that Showcase has achieved the impossible, that is creating virtual and hybrid events that people want to watch, be a part of and actually engage with.

So how do they do this?

Ben Collings, founder and MD of Showcase explains: “ We’ve always had the ethos of being ahead of the curve, so when live events were put on pause we had already developed the technology to produce virtual and hybrid. So we could hit the ground running.”

What exactly goes into making these events so atmospheric? It all starts with having a creative approach. Technology, content and design all push boundaries; their live events followed this and now it’s the turn for hybrid and virtual.



It all happens in their four London based live streaming studios, two at Bankside Hotel on South Bank and the other two at St. Ermin’s in Westminster. It’s no coincidence that Showcase has decided to set up here, both hotels have been designed with creativity and individuality in mind, and their surroundings no doubt influence not only Showcase but their clients and clients’ clients. Both follow government Covid guidelines.



Versatility, that’s what you get if you choose Showcase, head down to their live studios and you’ll see the latest in LED technology and control software, it’s these that play a large part in providing flexibility. The screens (Bankside’s is an impressive 7m x 2.5m LED) offer the ability to change the backdrop, scenario or event at the flick of a switch; conference one moment, award ceremony the next.



Flexibility continues… their studio spaces have the ability to swap from a virtual to a hybrid event and vice versa. This is down to the hotels’ abilities to react quickly and efficiently to the current government guidelines.





What is a hybrid event?

Might be a phrase you’ve heard, but not 100% sure what it involves. It’s where you invite a selection of your top delegates to one of our studios – a good way to make them feel special. Then an unlimited number of delegates take part virtually.

Online Platform

Showcase’s online platform is the key to turning your virtual and hybrid event into an engaging experience. They have personally developed the technology behind this platform, which is best described as an online exhibition space, as it replicates all that you would expect at a live event. Registration, exhibition/sponsors areas, live streaming, on demand content, polling, Q&A, chats, all run through their secure servers, so giving delegates an authentic experience. Plus they put your brand on it.

Advertisement

EVENTalytics

It’s no secret that events need sponsorship, and that’s where EVENTalytics steps in. It’s sponsorship software that Showcase has personally developed to qualify your sponsor’s ROI. EVENTalytics tracks where every delegate has been, it could be argued that it helps justify your sponsorship package. The software provides real-time metrics and analytics, then quantifies them in easy-to-read data and charts – all contained within their platform.

Remote filming

Showcase’s green screen technology enables them to create an extra level of visual interest to your event. Alongside the ability to provide stunning backgrounds that change swiftly and easily, it also allows them to bring speakers together who aren’t actually in the same room.

If people can’t make it to the studio, they simply send them one of their green screen kits and film them wherever they are, they then film the speaker in their studio and finally overlay the films. The result: two people talking to each other as if they were under the same roof.

With virtual and hybrid events set to become a permanent fixture, expectations are going to be raised, so if you’d like to find out how Showcase can inject some live event atmosphere into your business meeting, AGM, conference, seminar, awards ceremony, in fact any event get in touch.

Prefer visuals to the written word, then watch this. https://vimeo.com/503009109

Click here to download brochure https://weareshowcase.com/virtual-hybrid-events/#brochuredownload

Sponsored Content