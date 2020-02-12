Virgin Money partners with venues The O2 & The SSE Hydro

This year will see Virgin Money reinvent and reinvigorate both the brand and the banking experience it offers customers in the UK.

Today, the company announced new partnerships with two of the world’s most iconic music venues: The O2 in London and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. This marks the beginning of a new direction in sponsorship for Virgin Money as part of the repositioning of the brand in the UK.

With music integral to Virgin’s DNA, Virgin Money is going back to its roots, bringing music and money together in a way that only Virgin Money can. Supported by a ‘Brighter Music Moments’ campaign, which will focus on creating a platform that showcases the transformative power of music, the music sponsorship will enable Virgin Money to create unique experiences, unforgettable events and exciting music content for its customers and the UK public.

Virgin Money’s commitment to music goes beyond The O2 and The SSE Hydro. As part of its wider ambition to disrupt the status quo, Virgin Money is reimagining the role of the bank branch on the UK high street – and music will play a major part in this. Flagship Virgin Money stores will be ‘bank by day, music venue by night’, including co-working spaces, events throughout the year and content-creation studios.

As part of a long-term and deep commitment to music, Virgin Money is teaming up with some key figures from the UK music industry to plan a series of ground-breaking initiatives that will identify, support and amplify the best British music of tomorrow, unlocking greater opportunities for creative talent to reach new heights.

Virgin Money will work with emerging talent, providing funding and financial advice, performance opportunities and a platform to share their work in new and exciting ways. The business will be making further announcements on the launch of this initiative in the coming weeks.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money, commented: “Music is the soundtrack to our lives, and we want our customers to feel truly rewarded by their bank and experience something that only Virgin Money can offer in an authentic way. This is the beginning of a journey we’re on to tap into the Virgin DNA, going back to our roots, but in a way that is befitting of the new decade.

“Through our partnerships with The O2 and The SSE Hydro, we want to bring customers closer to the music they love. Whether it’s through discovering new talent, creating memories at gigs with friends and family, or accelerating the pathway for people to develop careers in music, Virgin Money is committed to investing in British music. We hope to redefine the role of sponsorship to drive a much deeper customer experience.”

Nathan Kosky, vice president of AEG Global Partnerships, said: “We strive to provide unparalleled experiences for millions of fans that attend shows at The O2 and The SSE Hydro each year, so we’re thrilled to partner with Virgin Money on its exciting music programme and to give their customers more opportunities to experience unforgettable moments through music.”