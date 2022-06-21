Vii Events’ team – Winners at Event Technology Awards – The People

Vii Events’ team has won several nominations from Event Technology Awards – Best Product Team and Best Start-Up Founder/Co-Founders. For them, these awards are very touching and personal, as they repeatedly emphasize their team. Having developed advanced technologies for the Metaverse, virtual & hybrid events, they always admitted that none of this would be possible if not for their team.

Vii Events’ team works in synergy and constantly faces new challenges and difficulties, but for them, it is more than just overcoming and solving. Vii Events aims not just to deal with the difficulties and challenges but does it in a way that brings out valuable insights allowing to deliver a quality product. Clearly, all this would not happen without a close-knit team and gifted people behind it.

Their strive for success is based entirely on the people. As they say themselves: “It’s not the technology, but the people that make our business tick.”

Treasuring talents has always been their fundamental principle. And these awards show that Vii Events is on the right path. Creating productive teams is no trivial task, but as we can see, they have made it right.

Vii Event’s successful people-oriented policy shows that relying purely on technological advancement is not what makes a company great. People do. Teamwork is their key strength and their biggest pride, praised by the totally-deserved awards.

Congratulations, friends! Keep up the good work!

