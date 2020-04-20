Victory Services Club transforms itself into a Key-Worker Hotel to support the fight against COVID-19

The Victory Services Club, a private military Club and events venue in Marble Arch London, has been transformed into a hotel to accommodate key workers. The Club has 100 rooms available, of which 50 to 60 are currently being used to support military personal deployed in London to help with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Field, Operations Director at Victory Services Club said: “As a private Club and events venue, we are closed to our members and our event business clients, so we approached the MoD to see how we could help support them instead. It took us a week to develop all new Standard Operating Procedures and deliver advanced staff training. We have adapted our usual working practices to ensure our staff and guests remain safe: For example, our food offering has changed to meet social distancing and safety rules. We don’t usually provide room service, but as our usually lively bar and restaurants are currently closed, we are now serving all meals in guests’ rooms – up to 180 trays per day. Guests’ can order meals to be delivered within a 30 minute time-slot. Staff and guests are leaving food trays outside the rooms to maintain social distancing rules”.

“The safety of our team is of upmost importance so we are operating with only the staff members who have volunteered to come to work; We currently have 23 staff members living in the Club each week on rotation. One of our conference rooms has been turned into an extension of our canteen to ensure staff have the space to observe the 2 meter distancing rule. The reaction from guests has been amazing with the team frequently complimented for their warm and friendly welcome.

“We are proud to be supporting our military and key workers through these troubling times and the Club will continue this support for as long as it is needed.”

Key workers wishing to use the Club should contact Mark Field at: Mark.Field@vsc.co.uk