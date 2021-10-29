vFairs shorlisted for Best Virtual Events Platform (over 15,000 attendees) at Event Technology Awards

Team vFairs is super excited to announce that its entry in the Event Technology Awards 2021 got shortlisted. It is our first time competing in the awards and we were nominated for the ‘Best Virtual Events Platform (over 15,000 attendees)’ category.

Since our launch in 2016, we have hosted more than 4,000 events and served more than 48 million attendees from around the world.

“The vFairs technology was developed to solve challenges for event organizers such as space and time constraints, exorbitant venue costs and lack of data tracking. We have helped organizations host high-impact events cost-effectively for their remote audiences. We felt it was important to participate in these awards considering our experience running virtual events”, says Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs.

Why vFairs

Ranked as the #1 virtual event platform on G2, vFairs offers a full suite of virtual event features that can help you host exactly the kind of event you envision. From informative virtual conferences and impactful trade shows to engaging virtual career fairs and immersive open houses, we have helped host it all.

With us, you get everything you could possibly want from a live event: pre-event marketing, bespoke 3D venue designs, live streaming, data tracking, sponsorship, and more.

Engagement is at the heart of every vFairs event. We offer features such as live Q&As, polls, leaderboards, matchmaking, chatrooms and surveys so that your attendees can ask questions, chat, network, vote, compete and give feedback.

vFairs is also recognized for its hands-on customer support. We assign a dedicated project team to each customer to ensure a seamless experience. The level of customer support vFairs offers has led to it receiving glowing reviews on G2 and Capterra.

