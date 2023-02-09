Muhammed Younas founded vFairs in 2014 after 12 years in a variety of roles at Bayt.com, ‘the Middle East’s #1 job site’.

A remote-first company, none of the now 250 plus employees at vFairs work in a specific office, they’re at home or a location close-by of their choosing. Quite sensibly, that model prioritises right people over right location, amplified by the way Younas talks “regions” in the shape of America and Europe rather than Boston, Massachusetts or Slough, Berkshire. And vFairs has a stronger workforce as a result.

In this episode, taking questions from host James Dickson, Muhammed Younas discusses how working and being productive from home can facilitate a better return from hybrid and virtual events.

He talks online job fairs, rethinking the excitement of ‘onboarding’ for remote environments, technology development – making the most of more sophisticated platforms – capturing the office experience and how companies on the other hill, vehemently against ‘home working’ pre-pandemic, have, or haven’t, taken to the new dynamic.

