Verve, the leading events and brand experience agency, has been certified B Corp

Verve, a trailblazing leader in the events and brand experience industry, is thrilled to announce its official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This certification underscores Verve’s commitment to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, a nonprofit organisation that rigorously assesses companies to ensure they meet comprehensive standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Verve joins a global community of over 8,000 B Corps across 160 industries and 101 countries, all of which are unified by a shared goal: to redefine success in business.
“This certification is a milestone for Verve,” said Aideen O’Neill, Verve’s Head of Sustainability. “It reflects our firm belief that business can be a force for good. B Corp signals our ongoing commitment to ethical business practices, sustainability, and making a positive impact on our community and the environment. As a B Corp certified business, we are excited to continue to lead by example, demonstrating that success in business can and should go hand-in-hand with social responsibility and environmental stewardship.”
Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Verve’s journey towards B Corp Certification has been marked by significant strides in integrating sustainable practices and fostering a positive workplace culture. Key initiatives include:
- Environmental Stewardship: Verve already holds ISO 20121 Event Sustainability and ISO 14001 Event Environmental Management Systems. Implementation of more sustainable event management has been integrated into every part of the business.
- Community Engagement: Active participation in community service projects and partnerships with local nonprofits.
- Employee Well-being: Fostering a supportive work environment with comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a focus on work-life balance.
- Ethical Business Practices: Working alongside our partners and clients to evolve our business models so we can uphold the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in all business dealings.
“Earning the B Corp Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Olivia Collier, MD of Verve GB. “We believe that businesses have a crucial role to play in addressing global challenges, and we are committed to driving positive change through our work and our values.”
Looking Ahead
As a certified B Corp, Verve is poised to inspire and collaborate with other businesses striving to make a meaningful impact. The agency plans to leverage its platform to advocate for broader industry-wide adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices.
For more information about Verve and its B Corp Certification, please visit verveliveagency.com/bcorp