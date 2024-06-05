Verve, the leading events and brand experience agency, has been certified B Corp

It is now counted among businesses leading a global movement for a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable economy.

Verve, a trailblazing leader in the events and brand experience industry, is thrilled to announce its official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This certification underscores Verve’s commitment to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, a nonprofit organisation that rigorously assesses companies to ensure they meet comprehensive standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Verve joins a global community of over 8,000 B Corps across 160 industries and 101 countries, all of which are unified by a shared goal: to redefine success in business.

“This certification is a milestone for Verve,” said Aideen O’Neill, Verve’s Head of Sustainability. “It reflects our firm belief that business can be a force for good. B Corp signals our ongoing commitment to ethical business practices, sustainability, and making a positive impact on our community and the environment. As a B Corp certified business, we are excited to continue to lead by example, demonstrating that success in business can and should go hand-in-hand with social responsibility and environmental stewardship.”

Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Verve’s journey towards B Corp Certification has been marked by significant strides in integrating sustainable practices and fostering a positive workplace culture. Key initiatives include:

Environmental Stewardship: Verve already holds ISO 20121 Event Sustainability and ISO 14001 Event Environmental Management Systems. Implementation of more sustainable event management has been integrated into every part of the business.

Community Engagement: Active participation in community service projects and partnerships with local nonprofits.

Employee Well-being: Fostering a supportive work environment with comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a focus on work-life balance.

Ethical Business Practices: Working alongside our partners and clients to evolve our business models so we can uphold the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in all business dealings.

“Earning the B Corp Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Olivia Collier, MD of Verve GB. “We believe that businesses have a crucial role to play in addressing global challenges, and we are committed to driving positive change through our work and our values.”

Looking Ahead

As a certified B Corp, Verve is poised to inspire and collaborate with other businesses striving to make a meaningful impact. The agency plans to leverage its platform to advocate for broader industry-wide adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices.

For more information about Verve and its B Corp Certification, please visit verveliveagency.com/bcorp