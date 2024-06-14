Verve Live Agency hires Sunny Patel as Creative Director

London brand experience agency, Verve the Live Agency, has hired Sunny Patel as Creative Director GB to support the growing demand of new business into the company.

Sunny brings with him over 17 years of industry experience across multiple disciplines having previously worked at Ignite and Wasserman working with BMW, NFL, Nike & Formula 1, to name a few.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sunny into our highly multidisciplinary creative team” said John O’Shaughnessy, Verve’s Group Executive Creative Director. “Sunny is a brilliant brand storyteller who knows how to weave meaningful insights into powerful experiences that resonate with audiences and that really move the dial for our clients.”

Sophie Binskin-Barnes, Client Services Director GB said “We are so excited to have Sunny onboard with us here in London and to further step-change our deliverables as a growing London experience agency. We are a collective of people first and foremost and Sunny brings not only his talent but his wonderfully bubbly personality to the agency, and this is the heart of our culture here. We believe that through our talent, personalities and passions Verve will continue to gain pace as the go-to brand experience agency.”

Sunny started full time with the agency on 1st June and will oversee the GB Creative team as well as feed into the group creative strategy.

Verve Live Agency specialises in brand experience with a collective of over 120 industry experts in 3 offices across London, Dublin and Amsterdam. They were founded 34 years ago by CEO Ronan Traynor and in 2022 were acquired by The Opus Agency.