Verve acquired by US-based global agency network, The Opus Group

Verve, the Irish headquartered multidisciplinary experience agency has announced it has been acquired by a US-based global network, The Opus Group. Verve’s London-based teams deliver results-driven, award-winning brand experiences for clients, including Danone, Diageo, Google, and LinkedIn. The Opus Group, a purpose-built network creating experiences that drive action for the world’s most influential brands, is a trusted partner for over 70 global companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

First founded in Dublin in 1991 by Ronan Traynor, Verve’s team of creatives, designers, producers, account managers, and digital professionals now deliver from additional offices in London and Amsterdam. Speaking about the announcement today, Ronan said, “By becoming part of The Opus Group, Verve has expanded the scale, resources, and global reach we can deliver for our clients. From the outset, it was evident how Verve would complement the existing agencies within The Opus Group. We have a shared mission to deliver next-level experiences that drive action for our clients, and we now have expanded our global scale.”

“Olivia Collier, Country Manager, Verve GB, also added, “As part of The Opus Group, Verve GB will be even better positioned to bring global scope and capacity to all our clients.”

“The addition of Verve will immediately provide expanded value for our longstanding clients, such as Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce, as these brands are growing their EMEA event and experiential marketing portfolios,” stated Mitch Barns, CEO of The Opus Group. “Adding how well our team cultures align, and it was an easy decision to advance our partnership through this acquisition.”

“The past few years have been a pivotal time for brands, marketers, and agencies across the world. Like the agencies within our network, Verve has been thriving in these new realities,” shared Kim Kopetz, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Opus Group. “We foresee our deep collaboration will drive continued success for our clients and opportunities for our teams.”

Verve will retain its name, becoming “Verve, part of The Opus Group.” With Olivia Collier remaining at the helm in Verve GB, the agency will continue operating as usual for their clients while now bringing the value of full global scalability.