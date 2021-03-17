VenuIQ expands into Europe following a surge in overseas demand

Award-winning UK event software provider, VenuIQ, has expanded into Europe following an increase in overseas demand for its virtual and hybrid event platform.

As part of its expansion, the business has appointed a new representative, Frantzy Dorlean, to assist event organisers in France and neighbouring countries with the smooth running of their activations, both virtual and hybrid.

Based in Paris, Frantzy boasts 8 years’ of experience within the event industry. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in VenuIQ’s growth in Europe, with plans to hire representatives across the continent, including Germany, Spain, Belgium and Italy, in the next 12 months.

Frantzysaid: “The European events industry is beginning to make a comeback following the coronavirus pandemic, with many companies looking to incorporate a virtual element to their events to accommodate as many delegates as possible.

“Over the past 12 months, businesses across the continent have seen the benefits of providing a virtual element to their events. Not only can it increase attendee numbers, it offers a far more flexible experience for delegates, especially those who are reluctant to travel during the pandemic.

“VenuIQ’s expansion into Europe couldn’t have come at a better time, and I am very excited to be part of the platform’s growth.”

Oliver Rowe, co-founder of VenuIQ, added: “France boasts a vibrant market within the events industry, and is often referred to as the event capital of Europe, therefore it was the next logical step for VenuIQ’s growth.

“Frantzy’s appointment is just the start of VenuIQ’s overseas development. We feel this is the right time to expand our reach and have local representatives on the ground to support our rapidly growing customer-base. Optimisation of our platform into different languages has also begun.”

Headquartered in the Midlands, VenuIQ has hosted a variety of conferences, forums and business events across the globe, including Founders Forums’ events in Italy and Germany. The platform also has plans to expand into America, following a series of successful US events over the past year.

The business employs a team of highly skilled tech professionals, who support organisations with event management and bespoke platform design and feature requests.

Awarded ‘Best Conference Technology’ and ‘Best use of AI Technology’ in 2019, and‘Best New Technology Product’ in 2020 at the prestigious Event Technology Awards, VenuIQ has experienced over 100% growth over the last 12 months alone.