Venues of Excellence welcomes new Advisory Group Members

Following the change of ownership, the Venues of Excellence consortium have implemented an Advisory Group to represent the member venues to ensure the interests of their members and the ethos built over 30 years is at the centre of all they do. The group will replace the Board of Directors and work alongside the Venues of Excellence team to deliver the consortiums business strategy.

The key aim of the Advisory Group is to have a diverse group of individuals representing our member venues who can proactively contribute to the changes and challenges faced within hospitality. Stewart Elsmore, Director of Campus Services, Cranfield University and Chair of the Advisory Group said; “The Advisory Group plays a vital role. It is comprised of experienced members, from within the collection of venues, who have an identified diversity and individual skills to inform the decision making and direction of Venues of Excellence, ensuring the Consortium consistently delivers membership benefits to the satisfaction of its key stakeholders.”

The two latest members to join the new Advisory Group members are: Emma Chamberlain, Head of Sales and Marketing at Imago Venues who will head up the Sustainability focus group and Ulrike Le Roux, Director at Interesting Hotels who will steer the Technology and Innovation focus group.

Vice Chair, Nicole Sadd, CEO of Rothamsted Enterprises heads up the Quality focus group, says: “Quality is at the heart of what Venues of Excellence stands for, as we all want to provide an excellent experience for our customers, so they return repeatedly and have huge trust in the Venues of Excellence brand and venues.

We have a robust quality audit in place, that is continuously built upon to ensure we are leading the way in the conference, meetings and events market and the speakers and exhibitors at this year’s conference echo and support our Quality ethos.”

The new shape of the Advisory Group will consolidate the consortiums business strategy and objectives to build the membership, growth as a consortium and its voice within the hospitality industry. Mandy Jennings, CEO said: “This is an exciting time for Venues of Excellence. Throughout the pandemic we supported our venues and focussed on our business strategy to ensure we were ready to embrace a ‘new beginning.’ Each of our Advisory Group members bring their own experience and knowledge to the organisation which will assist us in carving out the future for the Venues of Excellence family.”