Venues of Excellence partnership with BVA BDRC

Leading UK consortium Venues of Excellence is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with award winning international consumer and business insight consultancy, BVA BDRC. The partnership aims to further strengthen and underpin the quality standards and procedures offered by Venues of Excellence member venues and sits within the commitment to confidently deliver safe events through the recently launched “Confidence In Us” campaign as the UK opens up to ‘business as usual’ once again across our industry.

BVA BDRC is recognised market leaders in the hospitality sector and are specialists in customer experience measurement. The company leverages behavioural sciences to evaluate customer journeys, moving beyond customer satisfaction to create memorable emotional experiences for customers. They are passionate about helping their clients get closer to their customers, stakeholders and employees by translating research data into business intelligence they can act on. This is done through a range of market leading insight tools and a dedicated team of experts.

This dynamic partnership with Venues of Excellence will involve a programme of mystery shopper calls which will sit alongside the consortium’s own quality audit procedures. to identify areas where training opportunities may exist to enable continued development as members strive for excellence in performance and service delivery. In addition, the consortium is offering a new online training programme in Sales Office Excellence, designed by Paje Learning and Development academy to specifically focus on best-in-class industry standards.

Mandy Jennings, CEO, Venues of Excellence commented on this new partnership:

“In a time when all of our customers seek reassurance in the venues they use and an assured level of expertise to deliver successful events, this partnership signifies our ongoing commitment to excellence which is just another example of how our innovative venues benefit from Venues of Excellence consortium membership being part of the industry-leading initiatives we operate, and the levels of business generated as a direct result of our continual commitment to being the best in class”

Karen Small, Client Service Director, BVA BDRC comments:

“With the industry gearing up for recovery in the second half of 2021, it is more important than ever for properties to ensure high levels of customer service, to regain public trust and set themselves apart from the competition. We are delighted to join this partnership with Venues of Excellence. The VenueVerdict programme will continue to support Venues of Excellence sites who continue to drive for best levels of service in the industry.”