Venue Spotlight: Yorkshire Event Centre & Pavilions of Harrogate

Confidence in events is increasing every day, with more bookings and high levels of enquiries filling us with optimism for a great future.

Based on 250 acres of beautiful, countryside on the outskirts of Harrogate, we have two fabulous event spaces the Yorkshire Event Centre and Pavilions of Harrogate.

We offer great facilities and service and also help clients looking to fulfil their corporate and social responsibility, as all our profits go to help fund the work of the registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which supports the farming industry and has a commitment to supporting, inspiring and educating.

As the events world slowly reopened in 2021, we were delighted to welcome some new events, these included:- The Great Taste Golden Fork Reception, the first time it had ever been held outside London; the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) which worked with UK events company First Event to deliver the international ‘All Industry Conference’, this was the first time it had been held in the UK in 30 years and the Great Yorkshire Christmas Fair, after relocating from Ripley Castle. Enquiries for 2022 have been busier than ever and we will be announcing some exiting new events soon.

Pavilions of Harrogate have had phenomenal numbers of weddings and the numbers of conferences, dinners and corporate team building days are strong for 2022. Both our venues are surrounded by green spaces and are well ventilated, so we can manage events safely in the current climate, alongside thousands of free car parking space.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the YEC and Pavilions of Harrogate, said: “It’s truly wonderful to be back doing what we do best after a tough two years and we are looking forward to bouncing back stronger than ever. 2021 ended up far exceeding what we thought was possible at the end of 2019 and it was particularly pleasing to welcome new business as well as looking after our long-standing customers. We know that our events benefit Harrogate and Yorkshire as a whole and covid has underlined the importance of strong communities. January has seen a surge in enquiries for both our venues and it feels like we are getting back on track after a tough time for all of us in our industry.

“The flexibility of our offer means we can help clients who want 6,200m2 of event space with acres of outdoor space to clients seeking small meetings and dinners and all with a warm Yorkshire welcome.”

In 2019, businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the economy. It supported 688 full time equivalent jobs and attracted more than half a million visitors and exhibitors, according to independent research carried out by the Pegasus Group.

During the pandemic, the business adapted and we were proud to work with the NHS offering PPE hubs and becoming a mass vaccination centre, this continues as boosters are being administered this Spring.

CONTACTS FOR BOTH VENUES

Phone: 01423 544 544

Email: enquiries@pavilionsofharrogate.co.uk