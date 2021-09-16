Venue Spotlight: Alexander Graham Bell Centre for Digital Health (AGBC)

The Alexander Graham Bell Centre for Digital Health (AGBC) is the ideal venue for conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions or corporate dinners. With space to accommodate up to 200 delegates, located close to rail and road links, the conference centre is easily accessible for your delegates.

Alexander Graham Bell Centre for Digital Health – Conferences and events (uhi.ac.uk)

Our accommodation offers flexible arrangements to suit your requirements from small meetings to large events. Our range of spaces include a large conference room, break out rooms ideal for workshops, general meetings rooms, training rooms, lecture theatre, VC facilities and classrooms all complete with up-to-date technology and top-quality facilities.

Conferences and events – Spaces to suit you (uhi.ac.uk)

Advertisement

We are proud to offer a full events package through our events coordination team. From initial enquiry, you will have a single point of contact to work with you throughout the development and implementation of your event to ensure it is a success!

We offer top quality catering using only the best local ingredients from simple scones and sandwiches to a 5 course sit down meal. Your delegates can take advantage of our complimentary Café Area to enjoy a networking lunch. Whatever your vision we can help create the perfect menu for you.

Conferences and events – Catering your event (uhi.ac.uk)

The design of our venue offers a fantastic space for all types of events as well as flexibility to accommodate bespoke requests, contact our team today to discuss your event requirements on agbcevents.moray@uhi.ac.uk

www.moray.uhi.ac.uk/agbcevents | Twitter | Instagram

Alexander Graham Bell Centre for Digital Health – Contact us (uhi.ac.uk)

SPONSORED CONTENT