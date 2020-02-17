Venue and date announced for the ESSA Forum and AGM 2020

The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has announced the venue and date for the ESSA Forum and AGM 2020, which will be held on Thursday 30th April, at Pergola Olympia, London.

The AGM will be followed by ESSA Town Hall, where delegates can address their questions and observations directly to the board, followed by a presentation from Stress Matters presenting a novel way to look at how to support mental health in the workplace.

The schedule also features opportunities for members to meet and take part in some informal networking, and subject to confirmation, a guest speaker or two.

Andrew Harrison, ESSA director encouraged members to attend: “The AGM is an important chance for members to engage with our association, meet and talk to the board, elect new board members and find out about ESSA’s finances, future plans and initiatives.

“Every year we seek out an interesting or unusual place to hold the ESSA Forum and AGM and this year we’ll be at the astonishing Pergola Olympia, situated on the roof of Olympia London, where delegates can enjoy the hospitality, unparalleled views of the capital, and the botanical atmosphere of this all-weather rooftop venue.”