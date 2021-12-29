Vendoir vidi vici

Launched at the threshold of the pandemic, March 2020, Vendoir is a platform for sole traders, freelancers, start-ups and existing suppliers to showcase their service to customers without paying for marketing.

Vendoir also allows clients to book vendors based on their reputation, budget, location, event type etc., with just a few taps.

In this episode, co-founders Oshoma Zekeri (CEO) and Yoma James Kukor (COO), discuss the personal and professional experiences that got them thinking.

They highlight the app’s focus on quality, ratings and reviews, local talent – everywhere – calendar/geography/budget functionality, payment protection, getting the best out of everybody and opening doors for freelancers.   

