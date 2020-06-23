Using behavioural science to improve your event

Just before we were introduced to the world of social distancing and lockdown, Exposure Analytics held their third Data and Dining event. The final speaker on the day was Patrick Fagan, or Pat, which research shows means people will like him more. He gave a fascinating presentation including insights into the differences in perception of someone who uses their given name versus a nickname. Pat works for Capuchin, a company who take the academic and science side of psychology and help businesses and institutions practically apply it.

His presentation was a whistle stop tour of behavioural science and covered handshaking and face touching, the impact of minor advertising variations, social proof, personalisation, Spock and Kirk and how very little of what our brain does is conscious. Puppies, Halloween, and gorillas all made an appearance too.

He demonstrated how emotion is hugely powerful despite advances in technology

He also talked us through how behavioural science can be applied to events so that we can maximise the value of exhibiting.

Advertisement

Thanks so much to Pat for all his captivating insights. To be kept up to date about future Data and Dining events please get in touch.