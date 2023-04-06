Event Tech Live Vegas partners with Implecho

Top of Article

Implecho will be Audio Partner for Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, organizer Event Industry News has announced.

The arrangement sees Brookfield, Wisconsin-based, Implecho providing the show with a two-way radio system for event logistics and 300 audio communications headsets for the live sessions.

With its history of assisting production at more than 500 events a year, Implecho will bring invaluable experience to the logistics and content delivery to the American event.

Bridget Pedersen, the company’s vice president, comments: “Audio communication solutions are a large part of what makes a show successful. We’re excited to partner with Event Tech Live and grateful for the opportunity to show our equipment and onsite services in action.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the ETL brand, says: “Wireless headsets have been a true asset since we launched Event Tech Live in London 10 years ago and it’s great to have that element, and so much more, in Implecho’s safe hands for Vegas.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at The Expo at WMCLV on April 26th and 27th and is FREE to attend. Register Here.

https://eventtechlive.com

www.implecho.com