Choose 2 Rent to be Equipment Rental Partner and Exhibit at Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023

Choose 2 Rent is thrilled to announce our sponsorship and exhibit at Event Tech Live Las Vegas, taking place at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on April 26 & 27, 2023.

As a leading provider of registration equipment, we are excited to be Equipment Rental Partner at the event and showcase our state-of-the-art technology. Visitors can look forward to interacting with our equipment upon checking in at the event, making the registration process smooth and hassle-free.

In addition, we will be exhibiting at booth number B1, providing an excellent opportunity for us to connect with existing software partners and clients and connect with new partners. Our team is eager to showcase our products and services and share our expertise in the industry.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is a premier event for event technology professionals, bringing together top industry experts, thought leaders, and innovative vendors from across the globe. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, network with peers, and discover the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Choose 2 Rent is honored to be part of this exciting event and looks forward to contributing to its success. We encourage attendees to visit our booth and see for themselves why Choose 2 Rent is the go-to provider for event registration equipment.

For more information about Choose 2 Rent and our services, visit our website at www.choose2rent.com.

Media Contact:

Denis Vigo

Choose 2 Rent

+1 (786) 677-4227

denis.vigo@choose2rent.com

