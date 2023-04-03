Bizzabo backs Hosted Buyer Program at Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Top of Article

Bizzabo, creator of the Event Experience Operating System (OS), will sponsor the Hosted Buyer Program at Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, which takes place at the end of April.

Event Tech Live’s first Hosted Buyer Program promises to bring new buyers to the gathering, providing them with fast-track meetings with exhibitors in a dedicated, furnished space on the show floor.

“We always look to introduce new elements to help make the show a productive experience,” said Adam Parry, cofounder of Event Tech Live. “I’ve seen the Hosted Buyer strategy work well at other conferences. When it’s managed well, it brings a whole lot to the party.

“We’re very pleased to have Bizzabo’s support for Event Tech Live’s Hosted Buyer Program. Bizzabo has a great team and product that’s been able to adapt and thrive through the changes of the last few years.”

“We are excited to take part in Event Tech Live’s inaugural Las Vegas conference and sponsor the Hosted Buyer Program,” said Alon Alroy, Bizzabo cofounder and CMO. “ETL brings together global event professionals, and the Bizzabo team looks forward to fostering great connections and conversations throughout the event while showcasing our cutting-edge event experience technology.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on April 26-27, 2023. Register here.

https://eventtechlive.com