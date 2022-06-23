Update from the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative at Reset Connect London’s Sustainability and Events Show

The UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event, Reset Connect London, has pledged to go net-zero by 2030 and signed up to the Net Zero Carbon Events [NZCE] pledge.

Taking place 28th – 29th June 2022 at London’s ExCeL, Reset Connect London is the flagship event for London Climate Action Week and has been established to bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government, and funding.

The NZCE initiative (www.netzeroncarbonevents.org) was set-up mid-2021, with the support UNFCCC, to ensure that the events industry plays its part in helping to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement. 375 organisations from more than 50 countries around the world have currently joined this initiative that already delivered the NZCE pledge at the last COP event.

Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Director of Greenview, a consultancy firm that provides technical support to the initiative will be delivering a dedicated talk on day two of Reset Connect London.

Titled ‘Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge: Making the Events Industry Sustainable’ the talk will provide valuable insight into what the pledge covers, how to get involved and deliver an update on the roadmap designed to support all events businesses transition towards net-zero that is under development..

Ruggles-Brise explains “it has been a huge undertaking to get to this first milestone with experts from around the world involved to streamline what are deemed the most pressing and emissions heavy activities of the industry and how to approach them. The roadmap looks at tackling the biggest impact streams that we currently have influence over and also engage with all those other industries such as travel and accomodation.”

Discussing commitment to the NZCE pledge, Duncan Reid, co-founder and CEO of Reset Connect London, confirmed: “As an event committed to driving the sustainability agenda and encouraging event profs, business leaders, innovators and funders alike to invest in preventing climate change, it is only right that we lead by example and commit to minimising our own carbon footprint by aligning with the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge.

In working with innovative organisations like Ecologi, we are already making excellent progress towards achieving net zero and are in no doubt that we will exceed our own 2030 target. We have been very careful to ensure low or no carbon decision making in all areas of the event’s organisation. Through Ecologi we will be offsetting the emissions from all delegates set to attend the event next week for the entire 3-day event period. In addition, by inviting a NZCE representative to speak at Reset Connect London, we not only hope to inspire other events professionals to support the pledge, but to also encourage other industry sectors to follow suit with a sector-wide approach.”

Hosted by the Joint Meetings Industry Council, the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge recognises that the events industry is comprised of a complex and fragmented mix of stakeholders across the globe and to minimise carbon impact, a meaningful and system-wide approach is also required.

Other organisations that have committed to the NZCE pledge include: Informa, RX, TEDx, SISO, Olympia London, NEC Group, IACC and ExCeL London.

Reset Connect London features Keynotes including Tanya Steele, CEO, WWF and Claire O’Neill, Co-Chair, World Business Council for Sustainable Development Advisory Board / Ex COP26 President Designate. Headliners include Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise – Scottish Government and Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, Lord Mayor of Copenhagen. 100+ exhibitors will showcase their sustainable solutions and 150+ speakers across the programme include BBC, Bloomberg, BMA House, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Carbon Trust, Cvent, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Event Cycle, Event Tech Live, Glisser, Good Energy, Hire Space, isla, London & Partners, National Grid, Olio, Schneider Electric UK.

With free visitor passes and delegate passes for the full conference available, this will be the first in-person Reset Connect London event to take place, following the success of its virtual launch in 2021.