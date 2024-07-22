Unlocking the Power of Event Measurement: Insights from the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC)

In the evolving landscape of experiential marketing, credible measurement is paramount. The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC), a non-profit organisation, is at the forefront of this shift, advocating for consistent, performance and outcome-focused measurement methodologies across the industry. Their mission is to standardise core metrics, aggregate anonymous benchmarks, and promote effective measurement on a global scale.

In this exclusive article for EIN, we delve into the key insights shared by Dax Callner and Matt Sincaglia from the EMMC, highlighting the importance and methods of robust event measurement.

Defining Event Measurement

Event measurement transcends the mere collection of raw data. According to the EMMC, it involves capturing and analysing data aligned with event goals to optimise performance and outcomes, and to assess results effectively. Raw data alone can be overwhelming; contextual analysis is essential to determine meaningful insights. For example, understanding why an exhibition stand didn’t meet its lead goals requires contextual data from visitor surveys and team observations, revealing issues like audience mismatch or staff performance.

Setting Clear Objectives

Setting clear, measurable objectives is the cornerstone of effective event measurement.

Objectives should align with business needs, desired brand perceptions, and intended attendee behaviours. Measurement can be hampered by misaligned or vague objectives, resulting in data which is irrelevant to business priorities and jeopardising future investment in events.

Types of Data

The EMMC advocates for three primary types of data:

1. Survey/Polling Data: Best for gauging audience perceptions and feelings; noting it requires well-crafted questions.

2. Attendee Behavioural Data: Tracks what people do at the event, providing insights for performance optimisation.

3. Social Impact Data: Measures sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other based efforts, reflecting broader social values and holding the industry accountable.

Behavioural Data

Tracking attendee movements, communications effectiveness and audience poll responses before and during events can significantly inform optimisation decisions. For instance, real-time data can help adjust promotional strategies or manage wait times to enhance the attendee experience. Post-event actions are harder to attribute directly to the event, making intent-to-act questions crucial for gauging anticipated behavioural impact.

Social Impact Data

Measuring social impact data is important for aligning events with broader societal goals. Sustainability and DEI metrics help organisations set thoughtful objectives and evaluate their performance, contributing to positive societal results.

Survey Questions

The EMMC suggests three fundamental event survey questions related to attendees’ perceptions of event value, brand impact, and anticipated behaviours. These insights shape future event strategies by highlighting successful elements and areas needing improvement.

The Measurement Process

The EMMC outlines a five-step measurement process:

1. Objective Setting: Clear objectives, KPIs, and targets.

2. Development of Measurement Tools: Tailored to the event’s unique structure.

3. Data Collection: Gather information before, during, and after the event.

4. Analysis: Move beyond raw data to create digestible visualisations and the team’s explanations.

5. Reporting: Transform raw numbers into actionable insights.

Each step builds towards a comprehensive understanding of the event’s impact, from setting clear goals to recommendations for future improvements.

Data Collection Best Practices

Effective event data collection involves pre-event surveys, live interviews during events, and anonymous tracking of attendee movements. Ensuring compliance with privacy regulations is critical, with anonymised data collection and transparent communication about data use being key practices.

Data Analysis and Reporting

Creating insightful visualisations from raw data requires expertise in data visualisation tools (which these days are very intuitive). The analysis phase determines if objectives were met by comparing event data to set targets, pre-event scores or industry benchmarks. An effective event measurement report should recap objectives, describe methodologies, feature clear data visualisations, and offer improvement suggestions.

Investment in Measurement

Viewing event measurement as an investment rather than an expense is essential. It justifies the cost by demonstrating the value of the event to stakeholders and informing future event success. Measurement tools’ accessibility has democratised event measurement, making it easier for non-data scientists to conduct effective analyses.

Aligning with Business Priorities

Aligning measurement efforts with business priorities strengthens the case for investment in measurement – and in events as a marketing channel. Understanding business needs enhances the impact of event measurement by providing clear metrics for success, such as pipeline impact in sales-focused events.

Embracing a Culture of Measurement

Fostering a culture of measurement within event marketing teams elevates their role from tactical to strategic, unlocking the full potential of events. Measurement informs continuous improvement, ensuring better experiences for all stakeholders.

In conclusion, the EMMC’s insights underscore the transformative power of precise event measurement. By embracing robust methodologies and aligning with business and societal goals, the event and experiential marketing industry can drive meaningful outcomes and secure its future growth.

For more information on the EMMC and their initiatives, visit their [website].