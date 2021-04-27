University of Westminster Students launch international remote working digital interns scheme

With the many challenges of the past year and with more remote working, the University of Westminster’s event management students are here to help event organisers and suppliers again in 2021.

Students from the BA Tourism and Events Management and MA Event Design and Management courses are ready to help the industry. Students are looking for opportunities to apply their knowledge and the experience they have gained during their studies. They come with diverse talents, expertise, different languages and a passion to contribute to the events industry. In 2020, 65 companies from 16 countries provided opportunities for future event professionals.

Whether you had planned to take on an intern previously, or are dealing with new challenges that could benefit from a unique skills set, consider taking on one of the students on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis to help with your business. As true digital natives, they have gained first-hand experience on communicating and collaborating remotely and are keen to use their experiences and skills to get their careers started.

Students can help with:

Advertisement

Support on social media and other forms of outbound communications to keep your clients and audiences engaged

Help design and implement digital communication and engagement strategies for your team

Assist with numerous project-related tasks including scoping, data collection, analysis, documentation, and more

Create online presentations and proposals through PowerPoint or other platforms

Tackle general administration and logistics tasks such as online speaker management, language translations in many languages and much more.

If you would like to be one of these companies in the 2021 scheme, please fill out the Digital Internship information form and we will start the matching process. Link to form: https://forms.gle/2Nr5vys1J8FWVGKz7